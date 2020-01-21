The bigger picture

A monologue from William Shakespeare's pastoral comedy As You Like It famously begins with the phrase, "All the world's a stage." And the same can be applied to this cosmopolitan city that is only a microcosm of the world. That's what a panel discussion titled All Of Mumbai Is A Stage strives to focus on.

The event features playwright Ramu Ramanathan, theatre director and actor Nadira Babbar (in pic) who founded the city-based theatre group Ekjute, and adman Bharat Dabholkar. They will be in conversation with curator and columnist Deepa Gahlot and discuss how the performing arts constantly adapt to portray current times.

ON January 22, 6.15 pm

AT Visitor's Centre Auditorium, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Fort.

CALL 22844484

FREE

