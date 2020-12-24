The first step: Sushmita Sen's beau Rohman Shawl debuts with a music video

Sushmita Sen's beau Rohman Shawl is Bollywood-bound. It had to happen sooner or later. For starters, the model is part of a music video, Maula, co-starring TV actor Erica Fernandes. The track is rendered by Papon, with music and lyrics by Goldie Sohel.

Sush taught him how to face the camera. As it is a love song, Shawl had to take 'permission' from Sush's daughters, Renee and Alisah, to romance Fernandes.

Speaking about her relationship with Rohman and the age gap between them, Sushmita said in an earlier interview, "Initially, he kept hiding his age for some reason. I would keep asking him, 'So, how old are you? You look so young.' And he would be like, 'You guess!' Later, once I realised how young he was, as to why he didn't want that to get in the way of this conversation. So yeah, we did not really choose this, it was chosen for us. It was destined."

