The Stolen Princess Movie Review: Interesting but lacks wonder

The Stolen Princess - This original fairy tale with an adventurous bent lacks captivating elements and even the characters don't play out as interesting enough.

Film: The Stolen Princess(Animation)

U; Animation, Comedy, Fantasy

Cast: Nadezhda Dorofeeva, Aleksey Zavgorodniy, Yevhen Malukha

Director: Oleg Malamuzh

A Ukranian animation fairy tale fantasy, based on Russian Poet Aleksandr Pushkin's Ruslan and Lyudmila, 'The Stolen Princess' has been developed like a Disney musical extravaganza but without the attachment of a big studio production.

While visually extravagant, with animation technique comparable to the best in the world, this film that broke Box-office records in its country of origin lacks the wonder and pomp that is associated with big-ticket Disney/Pixar animation cinema. This original fairy tale with an adventurous bent lacks captivating elements and even the characters don't play out as interesting enough. The main theme of good over evil fails to enthuse and even the love story feels a little too flaccid to be interesting.

The story of an actor, Ruslan, who wins the heart of a beautiful Princess, Mila, while saving her from an evil sorcerer, Chornomor - who sucks out Love from his victims in order to become all-powerful, has resonance in the current scenario but the listless telling of it makes the interest sag and the multiple stories of love coming unstuck makes it difficult for the main thread to be memorable. This film is unlikely to induce mass interest and even children may find it difficult to sustain attention all through the runtime.

