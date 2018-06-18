These Indian YouTubers are not totally filmi

Ahead of World Music Day, we look at YouTube stars who transitioned to playback, but enjoy former medium more

Amika Shail

While venturing into playback used to be the sole aim of most musicians in India until a few years ago, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. As much as they enjoy singing for films, it is only one of many platforms of creative satisfaction. They are just as active on YouTube, where they enjoy a huge fan base.

Ahead of World Music Day (June 21), we connect with popular YouTubers, who broke into films, but continue their romance with the online streaming platform. In a chat with mid-day, they reveal why YouTube remains their first love.

'Need to keep my YouTube fans entertained'

Amika Shail

Film projects: Ittefaqan (Wedding Anniversary)

Bagging the title song of Wedding Anniversary was a dream come true for Shail. "Bollywood was my aim since childhood. After my first film song, I've been busy with other projects and live shows, but I make it a point to keep my fans on YouTube entertained," she says. The singer plans to release the single, Zindagi, from her album Jam With Amika on her channel soon.

'Met the right people through the medium'

Nikita Ahuja

Film projects: Aao Na (Veere Di Wedding)

"I would put out content on YouTube so that more people listen to my songs," says Ahuja, who bagged her first film project, thanks to the platform's all-encompassing reach. "I didn't know anyone from the industry, but I met the right people eventually." Even today, she diligently works towards building her subscriber base on YouTube.

'All my videos release digitally first'

Arjun Kanungo

Film projects: Khoon Choos Le (Go Goa Gone)

An established name in pop music, Kanungo says one doesn't have to be dependent on Bollywood to be heard anymore. "I still make content keeping YouTube in mind. All my videos release digitally first. The only difference is that the videos release through the channels of music labels and not my own YouTube channel," he says.

'Gives me a chance to make the music I like'

Sanah Moidutty

Film projects: Always Kabhi Kabhi (Always Kabhi Kabhi), Moto Ghotalo (Gori Tere Pyaar Mein), Tu Hai (Mohenjo Daro), Raghupati Raghav (The Attacks of 26/11), Coffee Peete (Gabbar Is Back)

A rising star, Moidutty believes in staying true to her roots. Well aware that it was the wide reach of YouTube that gave her, her first break, she continues to share content on the platform. "I had sent my YouTube links to AR Rahman sir and other composers. After almost two years, Mohenjo Daro and Mei Nigara came my way. YouTube helped me realise my dream of singing for Rahman sir. No matter how many film songs I do, I'll always be active on YouTube because it gives me a chance to make the music I like," says the singer.

'Our compositions are taking us places'

SANAM

Film projects: Dhat Teri Ki (Gori Tere Pyaar Mein), Ishq Bulaava (Hasee Toh Phasee), Main Hoon (The Amazing Spider-Man 2), Lucky Tonight (Ishq Actually), Barbaad Raat (Humshakals)

Though Sanam Puri of SANAM feels blessed to have worked with composers like Vishal-Shekhar on tracks like Dhat Teri Ki and Ishq Bulaava, his brother, Samar, says they get their kick from making music from scratch. "I enjoy writing original compositions with the band. Main Hoon was the first song we recorded as a band for a film. It was for The Amazing Spider-Man 2," says Sanam. Band member Venky S adds that the creative freedom YouTube offers is unparalleled. "Our original music has earned us so much popularity that we have travelled to countries like Israel and UAE for shows."

'Want to share content regularly'

Tushar Joshi

Film projects: Naach Meri Jaan (Tubelight), Phurr (Jab Harry Met Sejal), Khaana Khaake and Musafir (Jagga Jasoos)

Joshi was learning music production when he turned a YouTuber. He thanks the medium for helping him foray into B-Town. "When my videos reached the right people, they started involving me in their films," says Joshi. While his impending film commitments have kept him from uploading content on YouTube, he intends to return to his first love. "I'm trying to work on my schedule to accommodate more time for YouTube. I want to put out content regularly," says Joshi, who has a few covers lined up for July and August.

