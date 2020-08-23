Things to keep in mind if you go out in the city today

Owing to the pandemic, Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Mumbai is looking very different and mellow this year. The roads are empty in many areas, there are restrictions on non-essential travel, and the numbers of COVID-19 cases are spiking.

However, having a pooja at home may require you to go out in the city. Therefore, here are certain things that you need to keep in mind if you are leaving home today.

- Heavy rainfall is expected

On and off rain activities are expected to continue over #Mumbai and suburbs until August 23rd or 24th. Isolated intense and short spells are also possible.#MumbaiRains #Monsoon #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApphttps://t.co/B2Oc9cOcbk — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 21, 2020

Like reported earlier, both Skymet and IMD have predicted rainfall in the city today. While the intensity may remain lesser than yesterday, you might get stuck due to isolated and intermittent showers. Not to mention, many Mumbai roads are lined with potholes, so water-logging could make travel difficult. So, it is advisable that you not venture out too far from you locality. Try to be in your area so coming back is not a problem.

- Security is beefed up

Mumbai police tightens security for #GaneshChaturthi, Muharramhttps://t.co/Za4nWJUKsa — Mid Day (@mid_day) August 23, 2020

In the wake of the virus outbreak, Mumbai police has tightened security in the city. If your travel is non-essential, you can get pulled over. The Maharashtra government had laid down restrictions to make sure the celebrations take place in a subdued manner. “Apart from the local police, a company of Rapid Action Force (RAF), three companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), local arms and riot control police have been deployed in the city,” an official said. While many people on social media are reporting flouting of restrictions, it is best to avoid non-essential travel to avoid risk.

- It is risky, health wise

It is important to not forget that we are possibly in the worst phase of the pandemic and Mumbai is one of the worst hit cities. In the past 24 hours, Mumbai has seen almost 15,000 new coronavirus cases making it the highest one-day spike so far. Needless to mention, the more people go out, the more is the risk. While the right advice would be to stay put; if your travel is essential make sure you follow the health advisory and take all precautions. In other words, wear your mask, wash your hands!

