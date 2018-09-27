Third woman accuses US Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct

international

In another explosive accusation, a third woman came forward on Wednesday to charge Donald Trump's supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh with sexual misconduct, alleging that she was gang-raped at a party he attended in the early 1980s. Julie Swetnick said in a statement released by her lawyer that the events took place at parties she attended while a high school student in suburban Maryland.

She alleged that Kavanaugh and others while in high school spiked the drinks of girls at parties with intoxicants to make it easier for them to be gang raped. Swetnick's statement was released by her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, who has claimed to have had a sexual encounter with Donald Trump. Her stunning claims are made on the eve of scheduled testimony before a Senate Committee by Kavanaugh and his first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford. Kavanaugh on Wednesday once again rejected the allegations as "last minute smears" that were "false and uncorroborated."

"This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don't know who this is and this never happened,' Kavanaugh said in a statement issued through the White House. Over the past few days, other false and uncorroborated accusations have been aired," he added. "These are last minute smears, pure and simple." Earlier two women - Christine Ford and Deborah Ramirez - came out publicly alleging that they were sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh 36 and 25 years ago respectively.

Attorney Avenatti tweeted a sworn testimony from the third accuser Swetnick. In the sworn affidavit, Swetnick claimed she met Kavanaugh in 'approximately 1980-1981' and attended several house parties for which Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge were also present. "I also witnessed efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could then be 'gang raped' in a side room or bedroom by a 'train' of numerous boys ... These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh ... In approximately 1982, I became the victim of one of these 'gang' or 'train' rapes where Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh were present,'

Swetnick alleged. She is the third woman to have accused Kavanaugh with sexual assault. All the three allegations have been denied by the Supreme Court nominee. Kavanaugh is scheduled to appear before Senate Judiciary Committee to present his case. The first accuser Christine Ford has also agreed to testify publicly. President Donald Trump, who is in New York attending the annual UN General Assembly session, came out in support of his Supreme Court nominee and slammed Avenatti.

"Avenatti is a third rate lawyer who is good at making false accusations, like he did on me and like he is now doing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh. He is just looking for attention and doesn't want people to look at his past record and relationships - a total low-life!' Trump said in a tweet. In his prepared testimony, which was released to media Wednesday, Kavanaugh denied the allegations of sexual assault. "I categorically and unequivocally deny the allegation against me by Dr Ford. I never had any sexual or physical encounter of any kind with Dr Ford. I am not questioning that Dr. Ford may have been sexually assaulted by some person in some place at some time.

But I have never done that to her or to anyone," he will say on Thursday as per the prepared testimony. Meanwhile, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said he has asked Rachel Mitchell, a career prosecutor with decades of experience prosecuting sex crimes, to question the witnesses scheduled to testify on Thursday at the committee's continuation of its hearing to consider the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh to serve on the United States Supreme Court.

