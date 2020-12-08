This is the end for Ellen Pompeo-fronted Grey's Anatomy?

Speculations are rife that the latest season of Grey's Anatomy would be the last one. Rumours of the Ellen Pompeo-fronted series culminating with its ongoing 17th season first gathered steam after the actor apparently alluded to the same. The claims found credence in the fact that several former cast members, whose characters had been killed in previous seasons, have been making cameo appearances.

Among the returning cast-members were Patrick Dempsey, and more recently, TR Knight, both of who are seen interacting with Pompeo's hallucinating Meredith Grey, as she walks the thin line between life and death while battling COVID-19.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever