Three feared drowned in river in Badlapur

Three people were feared drowned in a river in the district's Khadavli town, police said today. A group of family members from Badlapur township went on a picnic to Khadavli yesterday



Representation pic

Three people were feared drowned in a river in the district's Khadavli town, police said today. A group of family members from Badlapur township went on a picnic to Khadavli yesterday.

Three men from the group went for a swim in the river in Khadavli, but apparently got swept away in the water, a police official said. When the three did not come out of the water, the other family members alerted the police and a search operation was launched, but the victims were yet to be traced, the official added.

