'Tis the season! Ananya Panday is setting the Christmas mood right

It is Ananya Panday's favourite time of the year - the season to be jolly. Along with sister Rysa, she looks forward to decorating the Christmas tree at their Bandra home. The actor provided a glimpse of the festive spirit by sharing a picture with her pet dog.

Wearing a felt reindeer antlers headband, Panday wrote, "One of us has definitely been naughty this year." The pooch refused to wear the headband.

View this post on Instagram

On the work front, Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut last year with Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. She was seen this year with Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli and is now gearing up for a film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi and also a pan-India film called Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda.

She started her career only last year, but she has already bagged four films and several ad-films. Finding a fan-base in such a short time is indeed praise-worthy.

