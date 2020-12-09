Top trends! Who ruled the virtual world in 2020?

Amitabh Bachchan and the Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi-starrer Dil Bechara ruled the virtual world in 2020 among Bollywood topics according to the #ThisHappened2020 Twitter report. The Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss was the hottest subject from the small screen.

Big B's July post about testing positive for COVID-19 made fans wish him a speedy recovery and encouraged people to stay safe. Dil Bechara was the most tweeted Hindi film as it was SSR's last B-Town outing, which led to chatter among netizens.



Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in Dil Bechara

Tamil actor Vijay's February selfie with fans and Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman's death in August were also among the top entertainment tweets of the year in the country. The August 28 post by Boseman’s family, sharing the news of his death after his secret battle with colon cancer, received the most "likes" -- more than 7.5 million -- on Twitter. The post was also retweeted and quote tweeted the most during the year, Twitter said as it released data of the most shared events on its platform for 2020.

The most talked-about web series list was topped by Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur 2, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, which finally debuted in September after a wait of two years. Netflix's smash-hit series Money Heist followed the show, with Sushmita Sen's Disney+Hotstar show Aarya, which marked the former Miss Universe's return to acting, placed at the third spot.

