Tottenham remain on top despite draw in Premier League

Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp, right, runs with the ball as Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon comes in to challenge during their English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park in London. Pic/AFP

Tottenham have remained at the top of the Premier League despite being held to a 1-1 draw away to Crystal Palace after Liverpool also dropped two points on their visit to Fulham.

Harry Kane's 24th minute shot from distance on Sunday swerved past Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita to give Tottenham the lead in south-east London and Spurs looked to be on their way to three points until Jeffrey Schlupp equalized nine minutes from time after Hugo Lloris failed to deal with a free kick, reports Xinhua news agency.

Eric Dier almost won the game for Spurs in injury time but Guaita produced a spectacular save to keep his long range shot out.

The draw gave Liverpool the chance to return to top spot but Jurgen Klopp's side, who were without the injured Diogo Jota, could only draw 1-1 away to struggling Fulham.

Liverpool were asleep for most of the first half and paid the price when Bobby Decordova-Reid's blasted the home side ahead on 25 minutes and, although they improved in the second half, it was not until the 79th minute that they drew level thanks to Mohamed Salah's penalty after a handball in a Fulham defensive wall.

Leicester City moved third after cruising past a pretty but again ineffective Brighton with two goals from James Maddison and one from Jamie Vardy.

Che Adams opened the scoring against his former club as Southampton enjoyed an easy 3-0 win at home to Sheffield United on Sunday lunchtime.

Adams scored from close range after 34 minutes with Stuart Armstrong and Nathan Redmond assuring the win with second half goals that lift Southampton up to fourth place, while leaving Sheffield rock bottom with just one point and no wins all season.

Arsenal's domestic season went from bad to worse as they lost 1-0 at home to Burnley and also had Granit Xhaka sent off for a direct red card just before the hour.

Burnley had one shot on target all game and that was saved, but took the points thanks to Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's own goal as the striker deflected the ball into his own net following a 76th minute corner.

Manchester United and Manchester City disappointed as the Manchester derby ended in a dull 0-0 draw at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, which saw just four shots on target.

The best chance fell to Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, but he was denied by David de Gea, while at the other end the VAR decided that Kyle Walker's clip on Marcos Rashford was just outside of the penalty area.

Gylfi Sigurdsson's 22nd minute penalty condemned Chelsea to their first defeat in 13 matches as they lost 1-0 away to Everton. Although Reece James and Mason Mount both hit the woodwork for Chelsea the win was a fair reward for a much improved Everton side.

Anwar El Ghazi's penalty following a 93rd minute foul by Nelson Semedo gave Aston Villa a 1-0 win in the Midlands derby away to Wolves, whose afternoon got worse in the 95th minute of the game when Joao Moutinho was sent off after seeing a second yellow card.

Miguel Almiron scored the fastest goal in Newcastle United's history to help them to a 2-1 win over struggling West Brom.

Although Darnell Furlong levelled for the visitors five minutes into the second half, Dwight Gayle's 80th minute header against his former club ensured the points stayed in Newcastle.

The round of games began on Friday with West Ham continuing their excellent season with a 2-1 win away to Leeds United thanks to goals from Tomas Soucek and Angelo Ogbonna that overturned Mateusz Klich's fifth minute penalty for Leeds.

