Trailer of film 'TALE OF RISING RANI' gets a overwhelming & fabulose response through the audience

Theatrical trailer of film 'TALE OF RISING RANI' which released today gets a overwhelming & fabulose response through the audience along with rising demand within the film fraternity distributors, exhibitors, satellite entertainment channels & OTT Platforms.

Taking the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead the story revolves around a girl child and her fight with the system (Beti Bachao Beti Padhao), a fight of a girl child to get justice for her cousin sister. The story is set in the backdrop of rural India, where these incidents go unnoticed and also the girl child does not get justice, based on the true incidents & the unjust panchayat system, how the lives of a innocent girl gets shattered in life. The characters in the film are played by the real locals. With the courage finds a way very old shackles from generations.

Film has been Produced under the banner of Stripes Entertainment LLP by Ashok Kumar Sharma & has been Written, Directed & Edited by Prakash Saini.



TALE OF RISING RANI has been officially screened in various film festival and has won loads of accolades in festival circuit all over the world, winning 40 awards in major festivals making India proud globally, with a simple narrative with real characters in real conditions .

The film has won awards in one of the most famous & prestigious festivals globally, Indie Meme film festival Austin, 53rd Worldfest Houston London, Independent Film Awards World film carnival Singapore, Oniros film awards Italy, Semi Fanalist- London Greek Film Festival, Los Angeles film festival awards, Official Selection - New york city independent film festival, Columbia film festival of the arts, Reverside International film festival and many more.



