Trouvaille for feature event

The seven-race card programmed for the Pune racetrack features the grade 2, Sir Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia Gold Trophy as the feature event in which eight runners and riders will face the starter on Sunday afternoon.

Among them are four year old horses like Trouvaille, Juliette and Wizard Of Stocks, the trio from the Classic crop of 2020, and the trio will most likely attract all the eyeballs as well as the betting money, besides the six-year old mare Auburn who will try to spoil their party.

At the scales, the Sunderji-trained Trouvaille clearly has a distinct disadvantage compared to Juliette and Wizard Of Stocks, but in a race of this type it is the class factor that generally gains the day, and hence Trouvaille gets my vote.

First race at 1.45 pm.

Selections:

Shivalik Showers Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1400m)

Retained Asset 1, Caesar 2, Whispering Queen 3.

Clinton Plate (Class III; 2000m)

Notoriety 1, Parisian 2, Galloping Goldmine 3.

Polish Patriot Plate (Class IV; 1200m)

Monarchos 1, Pense'e 2, Seasons Greetings 3.

Onassis Plate (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)

El Capitan 1, Aegon 2, Pepper 3.

Edgar DeSylva Trophy (Class III; 1400m)

Joaquin 1, Questina 2, Mount Morai 3.

Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia Trophy - Gr 2 (For 3y&o; 1800m)

Trouvaille 1, Juliette 2, Wizard Of Stocks 3.

Maseeha Plate (Class IV; 1600m)

White River 1, Who Dares Wins 2, Circle Of Love 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: El Capitan (4-3)

Upsets: Cecelia (1-14)

Today's pools

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: I - 2,3,4; II - 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races.

