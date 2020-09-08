Typhoon Haishen: Japan asks 3 million to evacuate

More than 1.1 million people living in Japan's four southwestern prefectures were ordered to immediately evacuate on Monday due to Typhoon Haishen, which has been raging across northeast Asia over the weekend, the NHK broadcaster reported. The evacuation was ordered for Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto and Kagoshima, and recommended for another 2.3 million people in a further eight prefectures.

1 dead, 50 hurt

The typhoon also damaged buildings, flooded roads and knocked out power to thousands of homes in South Korea on Monday after battering southern Japan, killing one person and injuring 50 others.



A road near the Taehwa River is flooded by heavy rain caused by Typhoon Haishen in Ulsan

2 missing in S Korea

In South Korea, at least two people were missing — one after getting swept away by water in a drainage channel at a limestone mine in the eastern town of Samcheok and the other while trying to cross a small river on a tractor in the southeastern town of Uljin.

5 injured

At least five people were hurt, including one in Busan who sustained light injuries after a car flipped over in strong winds, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said. At least 110 homes were destroyed or flooded.

