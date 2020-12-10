UCL referee implied in fixing case

Czech referee Pavel Kralovec, who officiates in the Champions League, has been implied in a local match-fixing scandal, Czech media said on Wednesday. The case involves former Czech Football Association (FACR) deputy head Roman Berbr, who has been in custody over suspected match fixing since October.

Citing police wiretaps, the DNES broadsheet said Berbr had called Kralovec ahead of July's Czech Cup final, in which Sparta Prague beat Slovan Liberec 2-1 to reach the Europa League group stage. Krula is Sparta's sports manager and a former referee.

