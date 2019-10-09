Uddhav Thackeray: Discounts on power bills, and a meal at Rs 10

Thackeray also reiterated his old promises of building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and complete loan waiver for farmers. Pic/Rane Ashish

After failing to fulfill promises on a tax waiver for properties up to 500 sq ft, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, has come up with new sops ahead of the assembly election. Thackeray aims to woo voters by offering discounts on electricity bills for residential premises, a Re 1 health check up and a full meal for the poor at Rs 10. He announced the freebies at the party's Dussehra rally in Shivaji Park on Tuesday.

An important promise he made was about giving 80 per cent employment to sons of the soil, even those on contractual jobs. He further said that school students from rural areas will get free bus service to ensure a safe journey. Thackeray spoke about various issues and urged sainiks to work not just for Sena candidates but for those of the alliance. But he chose to stay mum on the issue of trees that were hacked in Aarey Milk Colony.



Many chairs were seen vacant at the Sena's annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park on Tuesday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Promises to keep

Thackeray said, "My manifesto is yet to come out, but I promise full meals at Rs 10 to the poor and that health check ups will be done for Re 1. I will also ensure 30 per cent discount is given on electric bills up to 300 units." He also reiterated his old promises of building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and complete loan waiver for farmers.

Thackeray also spoke about reservation not just for the Maratha community but for the Dhangar samaj and then said, "There are Muslims who love this country and if such Muslims come forward, we will fight for them too." He hailed the government on the abrogation of Article 370. He also said he has discussed with union home minister Amit Shah the removal of illegal Bangladeshis from the country.



(From left) Ramdas Kadam, Manohar Joshi, Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray at the rally. Pic/Rane Ashish

'No vendetta politics'

The Sena chief slammed the Congress-NCP alliance and said there is no vendetta politics and it will not be tolerated, in context with NCP chief Sharad Pawar's claims, that the ED case against him and other issues are the BJP-Sena's vendetta politics.

He said, "Till the Congress-NCP continue to target me, they will be my target." A new theme song for this election was released during the rally. It had not started with much fervour and many chairs were vacant. But before the arrival of the Thackeray family, people crowded the park, in relief to several Sena office bearers.

