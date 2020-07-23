Uddhav Thackeray won't celebrate birthday in wake of COVID-19, asks people to organise blood donation camps

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will turn 60 on July 27 and the Shiv Sena chief took to Twitter to announce that he won't be celebrating his birthday this year due to the COVID-19 crisis. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leader urged his supporters to make donations to the chief minister's relief fund and organise blood donation and plasma donation camps instead of spending money on garlands.

The Shiv Sena chief also requested his supporters and party workers to not put up flexes and hoardings to wish him on his 60th birthday. Sharing the official statement, the Office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra tweeted the pictures and wrote, "Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray's appeal to the people."

"Instead of spending money on garlands, the amount should be contributed to the Chief Minister's relief fund. Health camps, blood and plasma donation camps should be organised," the statement said. It further said that the CM would dedicate all the birthday wishes to COVID warriors, who are leading the fight against the global pandemic.

Reminding people that the state is still battling the novel coronavirus, CM Uddhav Thackeray said that crowding should be avoided and urged his supporters to not vist his residence or his office to extend birthday greetings. He said that citizens have to be more cautious and follow the rules laid down by the state government. "Last four months' efforts are bearing fruit but we have to be alert," the statement read.

State environment minister Aaditya Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had also cancelled their birthday celebrations in wake of the global pandemic.

