UEFA Europa League: Royal Antwerp agony for Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho said he would have liked to make 11 half-time changes after his Tottenham Hotspur side slumped to a shock 0-1 Europa League defeat at Royal Antwerp on Thursday, while Serie A leaders AC Milan and Mikel Arteta's Arsenal eased to straightforward wins. Spurs failed to create a single chance of note in a lifeless display, with Gareth Bale, who rejoined the club on loan from Real Madrid in the close-season, lasting less than an hour before being substituted.

Fringe players flop

Mourinho, who made four subs at the interval including removing the out-of-favour Dele Alli, suggested he would not give his fringe players many chances in the future. "I would like to make 11 [changes]. I didn’t make five as I was afraid of a long 45 minutes," said the Portuguese coach after Spurs’ first away loss since July. "At half-time I tried to improve the situation, but it was not enough. Second half, we improved. In the end, though, Antwerp got what they deserved. The best team won and the worst team lost. I always like to think the players deserve an opportunity. We have a big squad.

It’s also their opportunity to catch the chance with both hands and ask for more. [After] tonight, my future choices are going to be very easy."

AC Milan win 3-0

Meanwhile, Milan made it two wins from two in Group H with a 3-0 success over Sparta, despite Zlatan Ibrahimovic missing a first-half penalty. Goals from Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao and on-loan Manchester United wing-back Diogo Dalot saw Milan extend their unbeaten run to 23 matches in all competitions.

Arsenal cruise to victory

Arsenal overcame a plucky Dundalk side with a 3-0 win at the Emirates Stadium. The Irish visitors held the Gunners at bay for 41 minutes, but Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock goals put the hosts two goals ahead before half-time. Nicolas Pepe added further gloss to the scoreline with a fine second-half strike.

