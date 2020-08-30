Unlock 4 guidelines: All you need to know about what is allowed and not

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued a fresh set of guidelines for Unlock 4.0, which will come into effect from September 1 and will stay till September 30, 2020.

According to the Unlock 4 guidelines, states can no longer impose lockdowns in any area barring containment zones without permission from Centre. The MHA said that Metro trains will be allowed to resume services from September 7 in a graded manner, while schools, colleges and educational insitutes will remain closed till September 30.

Under Unlock 4.0, the Home Ministry has allowed opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones, thereby giving a push to the economy amid the COVID-19 crisis. However, lockdown will continue to be enforced till 30 September in contaminated zones, the MHA issued circular stated. The MHA said, social and religious congregations of up to 100 people will be allowed from September 21 with mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand-wash or sanitiser.

For educational instiutues, the guidelines stated that, "States/UTs may permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele-counselling and related work. Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/ guardians."

However, the new 'Unlock' guidelines did not mention about the resuming of commercial international flights to/from country, while under the new set of guidelines cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, and theatres excluding open air theatres will continue to remain shut.

The Home Ministry advisory comes after India recorded about 79,000 cases, the highest single day surge thereby taking the country's COVID-19 tally to over 35 lakh mark.

Salient features of the new guidelines (as per PIB note)

Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7, 2020 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA. Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by MOHUA.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from September 21.

Open air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from September 21.

Starting September 21, outside containment zones, States/ UTs may permit upto 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele- counselling and related work.

Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/ guardians.

There shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

Schools and colleges will remain shut until September 30.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open air theatre), and similar places shall continue to remain closed.

International air travel of passengers banned, except as permitted by the MHA.

The circular stated that lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till 30 August, 2020.

The Home Ministry directive also advised people to strictly follow social distancing norms and wear face mask at alk times. "National Directives for COVID-19 management shall continue to be followed throughout the country, with a view to ensure social distancing. Shops will need to maintain adequate physical distancing among customers. MHA will monitor the effective implementation of National Directives," the advisory stated.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news