Up & Close with Gujarati music fame Keval Shah

The novel Coronavirus took the world by storm, everyone and everything came to standstill. The process of unlocking did consume a lot of time, keeping everyone at home. Musicians, artists, employees stayed at home, this was an opportunity when people forayed into learning or trying new things. In regards to this music sensation from Dhollywood Keval Shah, Tari Yaad's fame gave podcasting a shot. The effort and thought process of collaborating with writers and voicing out in a mellifluous tone did wonder for Keval on social media.

Staying at home was the only option during a pandemic. But as they say, when going gets tough, tougher gets going. Keval Shah took the opportunity to give a glimpse of his routine, singing sessions, practice sessions, going live on Instagram for his ardent fans. Keval's melodious posts and cheeky insta stories indeed subdued the worry of the pandemic in the lives of his fans. The apt post depicting Pandemic and the consequences wherein people have got the much desired time to spend with family, Keval sang melodious lines "Humko mili hai aaj ye ghadiyan nasib se", indeed Keval knows his audiences and a true entertainer who enthralled his loyal Fanbase with cute gigs on his Instagram & Facebook handles.

Everyone loves to groove and move on the beats of Garba songs swaying their dandiyas to and fro, Keval Shah is no exception. His welcoming post clad in a pink printed kurta with Dandiya in hands was appreciated by his fans. Keval expressed his thoughts on digital Navratri," this time Maa Jagdamba graced her likewise every year, but due to Covid the celebration lacked the pomp and show, the blitz and bling, but digital Navratri did cover up to a great extent."

Keval has adopted to #newnormal likewise everyone else; he still ensures that safety measures must be taken once individual steps out of the house, as he follows the same suit. Talking about upcoming projects, he hinted about something big coming up as fans across the nation want their star singer to release Hindi songs as well alongside Gujarati. Indeed Keval has amassed a bilingual fan following across India.

