US Elections 2020: Varun Dhawan's got a new pal; share photos on social media

On Sunday, B-Town stars took to social media to cheer for US President-elect Joe Biden. Varun Dhawan was particularly excited after his win. He dressed up in stars and stripes and wrote, "Hamare naye dost." He referred to Biden as President No 1 as his post doubled up as a promotion for his upcoming film, Coolie No 1.

Congratulating US President Joe Biden on his victory in the elections, actor Varun Dhawan on Sunday shared all smiles picture wearing a US flag pattern printed suit. With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, celebrity followers including Varun Sharma and more than 3 lakh fans flooded likes over it.



Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an inspiring quote of Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris and added clapping emojis to celebrate her victory. Priyanka Chopra Jonas encouraged all girls to "dream big as anything can happen." Parineeti Chopra, Dia Mirza and Riteish Deshmukh also hailed Biden's win.

The 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film - 'Coolie No 1' co-starring Sara Ali Khan. In the post, Dhawan is seen sporting a white suit with patterns of the US flag with the stars and stripes. The actor is seen posing for a photo-shoot dressed in the unique suit which he paired with red-tinted sunglasses and some gold rings.

The actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos. Last month, Dhawan went on an exotic vacation to beat the lockdown blues and posted a breathtaking video of scuba diving in the Maldives.

With inputs from ANI

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news