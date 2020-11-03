US Presidential election 2020: Ryan Reynolds, Snoop Dogg, Kanye West vote for first time

Stressing on the importance of voting in the US presidential election 2020, Hollywood celebrities have been some of the most vocal American citizens on social media. Some of them have revealed that this is the first time they would cast ballots. Some of them have also shared on social media their experience of voting.

Some celebrities voting for the first time have lived in the United States all their lives, while others who were born in other countries are exercising their right to vote after having been granted US citizenship, according to Fox News.

Singer Selena Gomez, one of the countless celebrities to have cast ballots, shared a few pictures of her voting experience on Instagram last week.

"Just finished filling out my ballot!" she wrote.

Actor Ryan Reynolds, who was born and raised in Vancouver, Canada, revealed on social media he's voted for the first time in a US presidential election. The 'Deadpool' actor confirmed he voted early on Instagram with a picture alongside his wife, Blake Lively.

"This is my first time voting in America. I'd like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I'm a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly," the 43-year-old joked on Instagram. In the photo he posted, the actor is holding his mail-in ballot.

Rapper Snoop Dogg announced in June his plans to vote for the first time this year, as per Fox News.

Snoop, who has been a vocal critic of President Trump, explained his decision comes from wanting to make a difference.

"I can't talk about it and not be about it," he said.

Another singer Kelsea Ballerini announced to her Instagram that it will be her first time casting a vote in a presidential election this year. However, she also mentioned it is something she was not particularly proud of.

"...embarrassingly but honestly, this is my first time voting. I'm not proud of it, but my naivety has kept me sheltered through a lot of my young adult life. BUT. As I've listened and learned, I've realized its our responsibility and privilege to use our voices to establish what we as human beings with beating hearts want to see in this country for not only ourselves...but our friends, neighbours, strangers, and future generations," she wrote alongside a picture where she is seen wearing a t-shirt with 'Cool Girls Vote' printed on it.

American rapper Kanye West, 43, who had stunned fans on Independence Day when he revealed his decision to run for president in this year's election against President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

In an interview with an American business magazine shortly after launching his campaign, Kim Kardashian's husband confirmed he registered to vote in Wyoming and that it would be his first time voting.

Other first-time voters, Singer Jana Kramer also took to social media to reveal she and her husband Mike Caussin cast their votes. With a selfie of the couple wearing face masks, Kramer said this year she started feeling differently about exercising her right.

"I hate to admit this but I am anyways....This is the first time I've ever voted. The first time Mike has ever voted. I don't know why but I always felt like my vote didn't matter," Kramer's social media post begins.

"But this year I just felt differently and I know more than ever it does matter. Are you going to vote? And not gonna lie I always wanted to feel Instagram cool with the I voted sticker and they "ran out" so @vistaprint mask for the win but let's be honest voting is more important than the sticker."

'Queer Eye' star Tan France celebrated his US citizenship this past June, and when announcing the news, he vowed to register to vote the same day so that he could be a part of "the change I wish to see in OUR nation."

Tyler, The Creator, 29-year-old rapper used his Twitter account to discuss his decision to vote, noting it was his first time doing so.

'How I Met Your Mother' famed Cobie Smulders informed her fans she cast a ballot.

The 38-year-old actress, born in Canada, became a US citizen in September. In early October, she shared a selfie in a white t-shirt accessorized with an "I voted" sticker.

"Boom. Have you yet? Feels good. @iamavoter @joebiden @kamalaharris," she captioned the pic.

Gregg Sulkin, 28-year-old British actor confirmed 2020 is his "first time voting as an American citizen."

He reflected on the significance of this year's race, writing, "what an important election to have a voice."

"Make yours count. Go vote ," he captioned a picture of himself holding his voting sticker.

The US Presidential elections are to be held on November 3.

