User asks Trishala Dutt on Sanjay Dutt's past drug addiction; this is what she replies

Sanjay Dutt has been very vocal about his drug addiction and how he had to travel to New York to be at the rehabilitation centre. This phase of his life that began during the release of his debut film Rocky in 1981 and was also shown in his biopic Sanju that came out two years back.

During her interaction with some fans on her Instagram account, his daughter Trishala Dutt was asked about his drug addiction and this is what she replied to the user- "First it's important to note that addiction is a chronic disease characterised by drug seeking and use that compulsive, or difficult to control, despite harmful consequences."

She added, "The initial decision to take drugs is voluntary for most people, but repeated drug use can lead to brain changes that challenge an addicted person's self-control and interfere with their ability to resist intense urges to take drugs." She then went on to talk about her father.

She wrote- "When it comes to my father's past drug use, he will always be in recovery. It's a disease he has to fight every.single.day. Even though he's not using anymore. I'm proud of my father for admitting he had a problem, taking initiative and seeking help for it. There is nothing, not a damn thing, to be ashamed about."

A few months back, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer and this news left his fans concerned about the actor. He had recovered and taken to his Instagram account to share the happy news with everyone.

Also Read: Trishala Dutt Pens An Emotional Note On Her Boyfriend's Death Anniversary, Talks About Her Mental Health

He wrote - "The last few weeks were a very difficult time for my family and me. But as they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family. [sic]"

The actor has a lot of films lined up that include the likes of Bhuj: The Pride of India, Shamshera, KGF: Chapter 2, Prithviraj, and Torbaaz.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Trishala Dutt Shares A Picture On Instagram, Reveals Where She Spent Most Of Her 2020

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news