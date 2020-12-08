User asks Varun Dhawan if he's faking COVID-19, actor replies

Varun Dhawan, who was shooting for his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh, came back to Mumbai after he was tested positive for COVID-19. Along with the actor, Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta had tested positive too.

The Coolie No.1 actor took to Instagram on Monday to share his health update along with a picture of him interacting with his friends over a group video call. "So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted COVID-19," he captioned the post. Dhawan assured that while shooting all health protocols were followed and asked everyone to be "extra careful."

"All precautions were taken by the production but still nothing is certain in life especially not COVID-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful," the 33-year-old actor wrote. "I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time, thank u," he added.

However, a user posted a comment on his Instagram and questioned the actor if he genuinely had COVID-19 or was just faking it. And this is what he had to reply to him, have a look right here:

Varun Dhawan is now gearing up for the release of Coolie No. 1 on Amazon Prime Video India on December 25. For the uninitiated, this is the remake of the 1995 comedy of the same name and helmed by the same director. Varun Dhawan reprises the role of Govinda whereas Sara Ali Khan steps in the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and she even spoke about the same in her recent interview.

Also Read: Coolie No. 1 Song: Teri Bhabhi Featuring Sara And Varun Will Have You Tapping Your Foot

"She is an iconic star. She redefines the nineties for most audiences. So I don't think I have even attempted to step into her shoes. Of course, it is a remake and comparisons are inevitable. Up until now I was so much more focussed bringing something new to the table. Everything is kind of tweaked to make it more today," she said. The actress was "zero-years-old" when the original hit the theatres in 1995.

"It's been some years since then. Things have changed. I think instead of aping or trying to copy Karisma, which is impossible to do, we have tried to bring a freshness to the role. I enjoyed working with Varun, so it is that chemistry for me that's in the film at opposed to trying to copy Karisma Kapoor because that wouldn't be fun and wouldn't be possible." This was Sara's first time working with Varun and she had a lot of fun.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: After Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor Testing COVID Positive, Jug Jugg Jeeyo Shoot Stalled For Three Weeks

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news