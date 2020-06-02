Veer Foundation conducts sanitisation and helps migrant workers in a fight against COVID-19

Sanitised 16,000 housing societies, hospitals, BMC Ambulances, public transport vehicles and offices free of cost and served food to migrant workers, senior citizens and differently-abled, Veer Foundation have been relentlessly working since April 4, 2020, to support the containment of COVID-19.

The lockdown due to COVID-19 has seen Veer Foundation, a Ghatkopar-based foundation leading the way on various fronts. The foundation has organised mega sanitisation drive in more than 16,000 housing societies, hospitals, BMC ambulances, offices and public transport vehicles since April 4, 2020.

The Foundation came out with this mega drive to bring a difference in society to protect the people and country from COVID-19. The sanitation drive was successfully undertaken across Ghatkopar, Chembur, Kurla, Sion, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikroli, Dadar, Parel, Juhu, Vile Parle, South Mumbai, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, Mira Road, Bhayandar and Powai. The entire cost of sanitisation equipment and the chemical used in sanitisation are provided free of cost by the Foundation.

The foundation is very keen to expand this sanitisation drive to other cities like Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru in the near future.

Even after lifting the lockdown, citizens of the country should continue to take precautions to not get infected with COVID-19. In this endeavour to contain COVID-19, Veer Foundation will continue sanitisation drive. Sanitation is the key in containing COVID-19 and one has to sanitize their societies, hospitals, Ambulances, offices, and public transportation vehicles at regular intervals.

The members of the Foundation have followed all safety measures like wearing masks and gloves while sanitisation.

Commenting on the Foundations efforts in containing COVID-19, Mr. Nitin Sanghavi, Trustee said, “We strive to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai in specific and across India. In this endeavour, we had set out to help citizens of the country. Our fellow trustees and volunteers have been working tirelessly for the last two months driving awareness and sanitisation across Mumbai.

As you all are aware that Senior Citizens, differently-abled and the migrant workers had been badly affected during the COVID-19. Veer Foundation has helped them by providing food for the last two months. The Foundation would like to assist our fellow citizens to fight COVID-19 so that we all can have a safe life and resume normalcy very soon. Let’s work together to make India free from COVID-19,”

About Veer Foundation:

Veer Foundation, Ghatkopar-based Foundation, is a symbol of humanity, which strives for the welfare of people and animals. Nitin Sanghavi and family are the Trustees and members of the foundation.

The foundation has organised many welfare activities during its existence in the last decade and continues to strive for the betterment of people of the country. It has served the people of Mumbai and the rest of the country, whenever there was a crisis.

The foundation truly believes that serving mankind and animals is the best service one can render in one’s life and is the only way to contribute to the betterment of inclusive and progressive society.

