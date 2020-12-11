Victoria Beckham devastated as son Brooklyn to spend Christmas with fiancee Nicola Peltz

Former England footballer David Beckham's wife Victoria is devastated that son Brooklyn will spend Christmas in America with fiancee Nicola Peltz. According to British tabloid, The Sun, Brooklyn, 21 and Nicola, 25, who got engaged in July, were supposed to split time during Christmas with both their families.

But due to the travel rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple are unsure if they will be able to spend time with the Beckhams. "Brooklyn probably won't be coming back, as he'd have to quarantine for two weeks when he arrives in the UK and again when they get back to USA which is a huge hassle," a source told Heat magazine.



Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Earlier, Brooklyn and Nicola planned to join Posh and Becks for a family holiday during the festive period. "Originally, the plan was for Brooklyn and Nicola to do Christmas in America with the Peltz family and then fly out to do the Beckham tropical family holiday. But with so many routes uncertain, it's going to be a last-minute decision, so it's up in the air," said the source.

