Vidyut Jammwal is a fitness freak, this video this the proof

Vidyut Jammwal sure likes testing the limits of impossibility. The Junglee actor most recently posted a compilation video of all the insane physical feats he has pulled off while training for fitness. Continuing the streak of entertaining and inspiring people with fitness-centric nuggets, Jammwal published a series of wicked stunts and physical feats that will make you gasp in wonderment.

In the video, Vidyut can be seen performing beer bottle push-ups, the full backbend pose, walking on water (yes, you read that right), extinguishing numerous candles by a swift motion of his hand, push-ups on moving escalators, knocking off caps of three bottles in one clean kick and breaking bricks by hand while clutching an egg in his fist that remains surprisingly intact.

Vidyut says, "I am driven by the need to constantly challenge myself. It is very flattering that so many people are inspired with the way I train, but through the work I do, I always want the key takeaway to be that every individual must challenge themselves regardless of what they do for a living. Breaking bricks is awesome, but so is breaking your own barriers."

One of the top ten martial artists of the world, Jammwal is an inspirational icon with a massive fan following of fitness aspirants. He is credited with a mention in '10 People You Don't Want To Mess With' along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bear Grylls of the Man Vs Wild fame. He is the only Indian actor with a chat forum (X-Rayed By Vidyut) that catalogues insights of the biggest action legends across the globe.

