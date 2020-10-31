Vijay Deverakonda invests in electric mobility

Superstar Vijay Deverakonda made an investment into eco-friendly and sustainable electric bikes as he joined hands with Hyderabad based company- Watts and Volts mobility private limited.

Nationwide sensation Vijay Deverakonda is not only touted to be a remarkable actor but also an intelligent entrepreneur. After successfully helming his clothing line 'Rowdy', Vijay Deverakonda has now taken a step towards eco commute and shared mobility by joining hands with the Hyderabad based company which provides Electric Bikes and Scooties towards first mile and last-mile connectivity. Working on a pay per use model, the electric vehicle is environment friendly and pocket-friendly.

Extending his support to a greener future, Vijay Deverakonda has thoughtfully opted to invest in the brand. The actor has time and again taken a stand for the upliftment of society and been the constant supporter of the middle class with his various initiatives as well as associations.

With his latest brand investment, Vijay Deverakonda has yet again visualised the benefits of the working class, by backing a cost-effective product that is the need of the hour.

Watts and Volts will start active operations from January 2021.

