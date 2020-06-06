Vinay Pathak on Chintu Ka Birthday: A good film is a good film no matter where you see it

Chintu Ka Birthday starring Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome, Seema Pahwa, and Vedant Chibber in key roles released on ZEE5 on June 5. This drama directed by Devanshu Kumar And Satyanshu Singh has received huge applause from the audience and critics alike.

It's the story of a family residing in Iraq, that wishes to celebrate the birthday of its youngest member, Chintu, played by the incredible Vedant Chibber. It's the story of a family that will go to any length to fulfil his wishes, even in a war-torn country.

A mid-day review of the film reads, "Chintu Ka Birthday is only 77 minutes long and is shot entirely in the Tiwary residence, which further adds to the tension. It's hard to tell how this all will culminate, but when it does, you feel a sense of positivity that even when the world is filled with horror, there's still some hope and humanity left."

Speaking about how the film has a universal connect, lead actor Vinay Pathak told indianexpress.com, "It is a story of normal people in an abnormal situation. You don't have to be from a particular country to be able to associate with the characters."

Watch the trailer of Chintu Ka Birthday below:

Vinay Pathak claims that Chintu Ka Birthday is one of the best scripts to ever come his way. "The trailer is cut in such a way that it lures you into the story. It makes you curious. It connected with me right away. It is very well-researched and quite evolved," he said.

Talking about how an OTT release for the film doesn't really bother him, Pathak said, "I think in any circumstance, be it a movie theatre or the OTT platform, a good film is a good film no matter where you see it." We couldn't have said it better!

The film was screened in 18 cities during the Jagran Film Festival in 2019 and met with overwhelming response everywhere, eventually winning the Best Film (Viewer's Choice Award).

Will you be watching it over the weekend?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news