Vineet Korpal popularly recognized as DJ Vin explains how Drake motivated him to pursue music

The major aspect of creating beautiful music lies in its composition. In this cut-throat competition, audiences often prefer innovation and catchy music tunes. Winning everyone's heart with his excellent musical skills, Vineet Korpal aka DJ Vin has made his name as one of the best music artists. He is born in Toronto to two immigrant parents from India. As a child, he loved listening to the tracks of 2Pac and The Beatles among others. However, he got involved with music during his college as he started DJing in Ontario's clubs and parties. This young man is recognized for his hit songs like 'Until We Make It', 'Off The Lot' and 'In My Zone'.

With time, he got into music production and explored creativity to the fullest. Vineet has got more than 250 thousand streams only on Spotify and his music is gradually captivating everyone's attention. Currently, he is working on Hip Hop music and is mixing some other genres of music in it. DJ Vin had earlier revealed that his songs reflect his lifestyle and as a DJ, he is always in a party mood. But at times, he feels low which is a reflection in his soft music tracks. Speaking about his musical journey, Vineet said, "I started practising music since childhood with my friend Princely and I have come a long way in my career now."

When asked about his heroes while he grew up, DJ Vin stated that he always looked up to Drake and got inspired by his works. "Before Drake, Toronto wasn't really known for music, however, he singlehandedly put Toronto on the map. Seeing him work hard, ignoring the negativity, and witnessing his success really inspired me to work hard and get going no matter what", added the DJ. Besides this, Vineet has finished many demo tapes and is planning to release a music album in early 2021. The music artist is currently focusing to grow his Instagram page '@dj_vin6' and he has plans of releasing several music compositions.

Apart from an extraordinary music artist, DJ Vin during the COVID-19 pandemic has explored a different field. He turned author and wrote his debut book titled 'How To Overcome A Pandemic As A Musical Artist'. The book is available on Amazon and is getting a lot of positive feedback from everyone. The book is an inspiration for the music artists as it majorly talks about the tips to stay positive and calm during such a crisis. It has been topping the charts in several categories including musician biographies and music e-books. Available as a paperback and in Kindle edition, the book became #1 on how new releases. With things easing out after the pandemic, Vineet Korpal is now gearing up for music releases which he will release next year.

