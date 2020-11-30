Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record as fastest to reach 22,000 international runs

Virat Kohli runs between wickets during the one-day cricket match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on November 29, 2020. Pic/ AFP

The second T20I between India and Australia did not go down too sweet for the visitors as they suffered a second consecutive loss handing hosts a 2-0 series victory. Virat Kohli, however, added another record to his list by becoming the fastest to score 22,000 runs in international cricket.

During the match, Australia went on to bat first and like the first T20I, posted a humungous total again - 398 for the loss of 4 wickets. The top 5 batsmen in Australia's line-up put on a stellar show posting 4 fifties and 1 century among them. Steve Smith led the batting attack with 104 runs, while David Warner (83), Aaron Finch (60), Marnus Labuschagne (70) and Maxwell (63), added with their vital contributions throughout Australia's innings.

Also Read: IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli and Co look like a team stuck in lockdown!

In reply, India posted 338, with skipper Virat Kohli leading the way with 89 runs. Vice-captain KL Rahul also scored 76 which was instrumental in India getting past the 300-run mark.

Virat Kohli set the record by reaching 22,000 runs in a total of 462 innings. Last year in October, Kohli was also the fastest batsman to reach 21,000 runs. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was the previous batsman to hold the record in 493 innings. West Indies batting great Brian Lara (511) and Australia's former captain Ricky Ponting (514) complete the top four list.

Australia's top 5 repeats ODI record

Meanwhile, Australia's top five batsmen went on to equal another record in cricket. This was the second instance in ODI history where the first five batsmen scored 50+ runs in a match. Earlier in 2013, it was Australia who set the record - against India, again!

During the second ODI between Australia and India in Jaipur 2013, Australia posted a total of 359 runs and their top 5 batsmen - Aaron Finch (50), Phil Hughes (83), Shane Watson (59), George Bailey (92), Glenn Maxwell (53) - posted 50+ runs individually. However, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's unbeaten centuries (141 and 100 respectively) overshadowed Aussie's innings and Team India went on to win the match by 9 wickets.

India and Australia will be facing each other in the third and final ODI on December 2, 2020.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news