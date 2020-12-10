Virat Kohli or MS Dhoni most impactful ODI player of the decade? Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden divided

The ICC Awards of the Decade is scheduled to take place soon with all the nominees being announced recently. Indian cricket Virat Kohli seems to be in the limelight as he has been nominated in multiple categories. When it comes to ODIs, Virat has set a benchmark in terms of his performance and former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar truly feels he is the best to win the award for Most Impactful Player in ODIs. However, former Australian batsman Matthew Hayden believes that it is Virat's predecessor MS Dhoni, who deserves this award for his contribution in the 50-over format.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Team India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar spoke on how Virat Kohli has been the most impactful player in ODIs in this decade for India, he said, "I think if you look as an individual, then certainly it’s got to be Virat Kohli, because if you look at the number of matches he’s won for India when India has been chasing big scores. I look at the impact a player has had, and not just the runs or wickets that he has taken, and in that aspect, you have got to say that in this decade it really has been Virat Kohli who has had the most impact on the matches that India has won."

Meanwhile, former Australia opener and hard-hitting batsman Matthew Hayden believes MS Dhoni has been the most impactful player in ODIs for Team India in this decade, he said, "I think it’s really important and significant that MS Dhoni has won a World Cup and a Champions Trophy. That World Cup for me, that’s a really big milestone. I have mentioned it before we have played loads of cricket in the one-day format and I just feel that when it comes to being ready for a World Cup, you not only got to have a good leader but you also need to have a calm strong player in the middle order like he has."

Kohli has been nominated for the International Cricket Councils (ICC) Men's Player of the Decade award along with Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Steve Smith (Australia), Joe Root (England), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), AB de Villiers (South Africa). Along with this, Kohli has also been nominated for Men's Test Player of the Decade Award, Men's ODI Player of the Decade Award, Men's T20I Player of the Decade Award and Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade.

