Virat Kohli's absence doesn't make Australia favourites: Nathon Lyon

Veteran spinner Nathan Lyon believes Virat Kohli's absence in the last three Tests of upcoming series doesn't necessarily make Australia favourites to lift the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as India boasts of a lot of "superstars" in its team. Kohli will leave after the opening Test in Adelaide as he has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI to be with his wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child.

Test specialist Lyon said he is obviously disappointed to get limited opportunity to get a crack at Kohli, who is considered one of the best batsmen in the world. "It's disappointing for the series. You want to play against the best players in the world. I believe he is the best player in the world along with Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. It's disappointing but they have still got superstars. Look at [Cheteshwar] Pujara, [Ajinkya] Rahane, and they have also got a couple of young guys coming in. It's still going to be a massive challenge for us," Lyon was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

"Just because Virat's not here doesn't mean we get to hold the trophy up. We've still got a lot of work to do, a lot of homework to do," he added. The tour comprises three ODIs, as many T20Is and four Tests. The series begins on November 27. The Tests start on December 17 in Adelaide. Kohli will miss the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne (December 26-30), New Year's Test in Sydney (January 7-11) and the final game at the Gabba (January 15-19).

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever