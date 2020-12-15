Vivek Oberoi raises funds through virtual gala: This money will give a massive boost to our initiatives

In his role as the brand ambassador for charity organisation Ekal Foundation, Vivek Oberoi hosted the annual fundraiser, albeit virtually, on December 12. Over the years, the US-based charity foundation has tied up with over one lakh schools in the tribal villages of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The proceeds from the recent fundraiser will be disbursed across these schools, with the aim to provide better educational and healthcare facilities to its 27-lakh-plus students.

Oberoi, who has been associated with this cause for the past six years, says that the virtual session raised over Rs 50 crore this year. "Our Ekal Abhiyan received over $7 million at the virtual fundraiser. This money will give a massive boost to our initiatives, creating a huge social impact in over one lakh villages. It will bring healthcare and education to the villagers, thus helping build a strong future for our nation," he says.

Confirming the development, the organisation's spokesperson says, "We are proud of the hard work of Vivek Oberoi, who encouraged supporters to rally for the cause."

