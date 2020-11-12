Wasim Jaffer's funny Mirzapur meme to invite Mitchell Starc to join Kings XI Punjab will leave you ROFL

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has not been part of the Indian Premier League for 5 years now. The Royal Challengers Bangalore speedman last played in the Indian Premier League 2015 edition. However, Mitchell Starc has joined another T20 league and that is Australia's Big Bash League 10. Mitchell Starc will be part of the Sydney Sixers team and has played in Big Bash League 4 many years ago.

Now, Mitchell Starc's return to the BBL has led to speculations of his possible comeback to the Indian Premier League as well. And, there is one particular IPL franchise who have shown keen interest in the Aussie paceman.

Cricket.com.au's official Twitter handle took to break the news on the social media platform about Mitchell Starc making his big return to the Big Bash League. The the caption to the posy read: "For the first time since waaaay back in BBL|04, Mitchell Starc has signed on to join the Sydney Sixers for #BBL10!"

For the first time since waaaay back in BBL|04, Mitchell Starc has signed on to join the Sydney Sixers for #BBL10! @LouisDBCameron spoke with the Aussie quick about his return in a hectic summer: https://t.co/2qWlqBe9gO pic.twitter.com/hpMelDylKZ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 8, 2020

Later, the batting coach of IPL team Kings XI Punjab, Wasim Jaffer, took to the micro-bloggin site to share a tweet on his personal handle which showed him extending an invite to Starc to join their IPL franchise. However, he did not just say that. Jaffer took a popular phrase from the Amazon Prime show hit web series Mirzapur to make his intentions clear: 'Humko Join Karlo' which translates to 'Join us'. Wasim Jaffer also tagged Kings XI Punjab in his Twitter post while hashtagging IPL 2021.

Mitchell Starc has played a total of 27 matches during his IPL career from 2014-2015. During this period, Starc took 34 wickets at a bowling average of 20.38 and economy rate of 7.16. His best bowling figures are 4/15.

Kings XI Punjab had a rather dramatic and unfortunate IPL 2020 season as they did not manage to qualify for the IPL playoffs due to their poor start at IPL 2020. KXIP skipper KL Rahul had his best IPL season so far and was the highest run scorer of the tournament with 670 runs, thus winning the Orange Cap.