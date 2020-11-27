Watch video: Autorickshaw driver helps a 'lost' Sachin Tendulkar on Mumbai streets

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has always had a close connection with his fans. Sachin, who was born and brought up in Mumbai and is a true Mumbaikar, has entertained his fans for many decades before hanging up his gloves in 2013. Nonetheless, Sachin Tendulkar is very active on social media and often posts messages and updates on his personal life for his fans and followers.

On November 25, 2020, Sachin shared a video on his Facebook profile, which he recorded earlier in January this year. Along with the video, Sachin wrote, "In the last few months we have seen technology help us navigate these tough times but there’s no substitute for the human touch and we all miss it. Back in January, I lost my way while driving. Meet Mangesh who went out of his way to give me a helping hand."

In the video, Sachin is seen driving through the streets of Mumbai suburbs in his vehicle. At one point, Sachin seemed to have lost his way amid one-way traffic at Kandivli East but found help in none other than an autorickshaw driver. The driver then offered to assist Sachin into finding his way through the traffic and also rode ahead to guide the Master Blaster to an alternate route. In the video, Sachin said, " I am in Kandivli East and can you believe it, I am lost here! Because of this one-way road and so much of work going on, I am lost. I am following an autorickshaw. The driver spotted me and was kind enough to tell me to follow him. I am going to take you all the way to the highway. Such a gentleman."

Later in the video, Sachin and the autorickshaw driver exchange pleasantries before Sachin thanks him. He reveals his name to be Mangesh. Sachin admits that on his own, he would never have found that route. 'No chance', he said. The auto driver then goes on to click a selfie along with Sachin Tendulkar before both go their separate ways.

Watch the full video below.

Sachin Tendulkar, who retired from all forms of cricket in November 2013, has played 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I and has amassed a staggering 34,357 runs in international cricket and is the leading run-scorer of all-time. Sachin Tendulkar also ranks number 1 in the list of most hundreds scored in cricket with 100 to his name.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news