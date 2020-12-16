Watch video: Kapil Sharma jokes on Ganesh Acharya's weight-loss

Ganesh Acharya, the choreographer who has made many actors dance to his tunes, broke the internet, back in 2017, for shedding a whopping 85 kgs in one year and a half years. It was indeed a commendable achievement, as the choreographer at one point weighed 200 kgs. He went on to lose more kgs and now looks fit and fab.

Recently, when he appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show along with Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, host Kapil Sharma discussed Ganesh Acharya's weight loss. However, the comedian, in his patent style, took a jibe at Acharya in the most hilarious way.

In the promo video, released by Sony TV's Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma is seen asking Ganesh Acharya how many kilos has he lost, to which latter replies '98 kgs'. Kapil wittily jokes and tells Ganesh, "Chotey chotey shehro me 46-46 kilo ke aadmi hotey hai. Do aadmi gayab kar diye apne (Men weigh around 46 kgs, in small towns. You managed to get rid of two men after losing weight)."

Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis are seen bursting out in laughter.

The dancer-choreographer's Instagram page is filled with his work out videos, setting major fitness goals.

One of Bollywood’s top choreographers, Acharya has been credited for creating some of the industry’s most cinematic dance pieces, including the Ranveer Singh-starrer Malhari (Bajirao Mastani) and Chikni Chameli (Agneepath), featuring Katrina Kaif. Yet, it used to be his bulging waistline that inevitably became a subject of discussion when his name used to crop up. Acharya said his weight has never been a hindrance when it comes to choreographing sequences, but confessed, like many who successfully shed weight do, that he always knew he was going to lose pounds.

"Itna mushkil nahi hai khud ko takleef dena [It's not so hard to be tough on yourself]. The process was slow initially, especially in the first two months, when I had to adjust to the workout and the altered dietary habits at the same time. I eat everything, but consume food only from 12 at noon to 8 pm. I had to ensure that I eat dinner post 8. I haven’t attended a family gathering since I started this journey," he admits, adding that if he has to go out, he makes sure he is full by 5 or 6 pm, so he doesn’t have to eat later."

The habit of consuming food at midnight, following his shooting schedules, had to be done away with, but, it was the inclusion of a two-hour exercise routine that demanded more dedication. Acharya took to swimming to adopt a low-impact fitness routine. Pulling out videos that highlight his toil, he shows us how he once struggled to stay afloat in water, but now pulls off 11 exercises in succession over a 75-minute routine.

What an inspiration!

