Watch Video: Priyanka Chopra enjoys a game of golf in between 'shots'

Updated: 27 October, 2020 07:15 IST | ANI | New Delhi

The video sees the Former Miss World dressed in an all-black attire paired with solid white coloured shoes.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is currently shooting for her upcoming project in Germany, on Monday took out a moment to practice golf "in between the shots." The 38-year-old actor who will soon be seen alongside Keanu Reeves in 'The Matrix 4,' took to Instagram to share a short clip of herself.

The video sees the Former Miss World dressed in an all-black attire paired with solid white coloured shoes. She is seen aiming at the golf ball with a complete concentration in the video. Have a look right here:

 
 
 
In between ‘shots’ ðÂÂÂï¸Â‍âÂÂï¸ÂðÂÂ¥ #PracticeMakesPerfect Thanks for your help @thlpntzk

Making clear that she has squeezed out some time from her shooting schedule to hit the golf park, she wrote, "In between 'shots' #PracticeMakesPerfect," in the caption.

The 'Baywatch,' actor had earlier last week posted a picture with her pet dog Diana in the streets of Germany.

First Published: 27 October, 2020 07:13 IST

