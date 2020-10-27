Watch Video: Priyanka Chopra enjoys a game of golf in between 'shots'
The video sees the Former Miss World dressed in an all-black attire paired with solid white coloured shoes.
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is currently shooting for her upcoming project in Germany, on Monday took out a moment to practice golf "in between the shots." The 38-year-old actor who will soon be seen alongside Keanu Reeves in 'The Matrix 4,' took to Instagram to share a short clip of herself.
The video sees the Former Miss World dressed in an all-black attire paired with solid white coloured shoes. She is seen aiming at the golf ball with a complete concentration in the video. Have a look right here:
Making clear that she has squeezed out some time from her shooting schedule to hit the golf park, she wrote, "In between 'shots' #PracticeMakesPerfect," in the caption.
The 'Baywatch,' actor had earlier last week posted a picture with her pet dog Diana in the streets of Germany.
