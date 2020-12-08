Watch Video: Urvashi Rautela recreates Amitabh Bachchan's epic Khaike Paan Banaras Wala moment

Urvashi Rautela, who was recently seen in as seen in Raipur shared a funny video on her social media handle. In the video, she is seen eating Banarasi paan. Urvashi tried copying the same style as Amitabh Bachchan did in his film Don acting in Khaike Paan Banaras Wala. Urvashi has a lot of Banarasi paan on her plate, which she is seen offering to the fans.

In this video, Urvashi is making funny faces while chewing the paan. Urvashi also tagged Amitabh Bachchan. She captioned it, "Will you eat the Banarasi Pan Special? (sic)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ActorðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@urvashirautela)

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela just hit the hearts of all her fans with her conservative and quirky Bhanupriya in her recent hit Virgin Bhanupriya that aired on OTT platforms in the wake of the covid lockdown. She was next seen in music video Wo Chaand Kaha Se Laogi along with television actor Mohsin Khan. She is now is working on many projects and is coming up with Teri load ve.

