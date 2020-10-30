Watch video: Varun Chakravarthy first to dismiss MS Dhoni twice in IPL season, takes tips from CSK skipper

Kolkata Knight Riders spin sensation Varun Chakravarthy is having one of the best IPL seasons ever. The KKR spinner, who is a huge fan of CSK skipper MS Dhoni and would watch him blister away sixes from the stands in Chepauk earlier, went on to dismiss him during the KKR vs CSK IPL 2020 clash on October 29.

By doing so, Varun Chakravarthy became the first-ever bowler to dismiss MS Dhoni twice in a single IPL season. It was during the 15th over when Chennai Super Kings were chasing down KKR's targer of 173 runs, when Chakravarthy cleaned MS Dhoni up in style for just 1 run. Dhoni had faced just 4 deliveries. KKR shared images of Dhoni's dismissal on Instagram and wrote, "A usual sighting for @chakaravarthyvarun this season! #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL #KKRvCSK"

However, that was not enough as CSK went on to win the match by 6 wickets all thanks to a stunning innings by Ruturaj Gaikwad who scored 72 runs from 53 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes. But it was Ravindra Jadeja who played a vital innings during the end with his quickfire 31 runs off 11 balls with 3 instrumental sixes and 2 boundaries that sealed their win.

Nonetheless, after the match, MS Dhoni and Varun Chakravarthy were seen in an intense discussion with Thala giving the KKR spinner some tips. Kolkata Knight Riders shared a lovely video of the two having a chat post-match. The video was captioned, "From admiring him from the stands at Chepauk, to now...@chakaravarthyvarun's fairytale continues! #KKR #Dream11IPL #CSKvKKR." Watch it below.

MS Dhoni's CSK are at the bottom of the table with 10 points from 13 matches and are out of the playoffs for the first time in IPL history.

Dhoni all praise for Gaikwad

He's one of the most talented players around. What makes it difficult is he's not somebody who speaks a lot. So sometimes it becomes difficult for the management to gauge a player. Once he started going in the innings, you could see that he was hitting the ball the way he wants

Gaikwad doesn't feel like CSK out of IPL 2020

"Obviously, I am looking to continue my form and win for the team, nothing else matters. Hopefully, we finish the tournament with a win and continue the momentum next year. The atmosphere is pretty relaxed. It does not feel we are out of the tournament. The atmosphere during the first game and during this game was the same. It helps a lot."

Inputs from IANS

