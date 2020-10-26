We miss the fans: Manchester United boss after Chelsea draw

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blamed Manchester United's latest Old Trafford flop on the absence of fans as Saturday's 0-0 Premier League draw against Chelsea left them without a win in their first three home league games for the first time in 48 years.

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani almost scored on his debut with his first touch after coming off the bench in the second half, but United were unable to break down Chelsea's well-drilled defence. Beaten by Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the Premier League season and crushed 6-1 by Tottenham in their previous home match, United once again looked lacklustre at an empty Old Trafford.

United's only win in their last six home games was in the Europa League against Austrian side LASK last season, when they were already 5-0 up from the away leg. "In the second half, we pushed on and if the Stretford End had been full we might get the goal to get us over the line, as it creates more pressure and urgency," Solskjaer said. "We miss the fans, I must say. It is the same for all teams but I think everyone agrees that the edge has gone and I can't wait to get the fans back," he added.

