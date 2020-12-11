Wedding photos: Heropanti actor Ranjha Vikram Singh marries ladylove Simran Kaur

Ranjha Vikram Singh, who played Rajjo in Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon's Heropanti, is a married man now! The actor got hitched to fashion designer Simran Kaur, who hails from Ludhiana. The couple tied the know in Chandigarh where their family stays with close family and friends.

The celebrations were attended by close friend Urvashi Rautela, Gizelle Thakral and a string of Punjabi stars. They had a ball dancing together and Urvashi had wished them really well as she was one of the first to come for the wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA ð®ð³Actorð®ð³ (@urvashirautela)

Ranjha Vikram Singh met Simran through a family friend and it would be unfair to call it just an arranged marriage. They fell in love at first sight and the bond grew stronger during the pandemic over calls and video calls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranjha Vikram Singh (@ranjhavikramsingh)

We spoke to Ranjha on his wedding day and here is what he has to say, "It's been auspicious. I met her through a family friend and we have been just together ever since. She asked me to meet her family and I did that. Simran is a fashion designer and she didn't belong to our industry. The families met then on and we were just counting days for the wedding. We were in touch via video calls and chats. Technology has been a great help. I thank all my friends and family who took time even during covid times to attend our wedding. With everyone's blessings, it's happening and we are now one big happy family. You know as they say when it's time, its time. So it was for us."

Here's congratulating the couple, as they embark on a new journey together!

