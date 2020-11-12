What's upsetting Nimrat Kaur about her hometown, Delhi?

Amid the new normal, there is an old normal that disturbs Nimrat Kaur ­— the smog in hometown Delhi. The actor travelled to the capital ahead of Diwali with the necessary precautions.

Just before landing, as she looked out of the aircraft window, a familiar sight greeted her. "And some unfortunate old scenes still lurking. Sigh! It's smog and not fog," she posted.

Best known for her roles in The Lunchbox and Airlift, Nimrat Kaur made her debut in the Hindi Film industry with Peddlers in 2012. She will soon be seen in the second season of The Test Case. In the web series, Nimrat plays the role of Captain Shikha Sharma. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and Vinay Waikul, the series follows the story of the first woman in a combat role in the army. The show also stars Juhi Chawla, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Dev, and Anup Soni among others.

