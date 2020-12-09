When Archana Puran Singh hid her marriage with Parmeet Sethi for four years

For all those who saw the last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, featuring Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh as guests, you all must have seen the revelations made by the newly-wed couple and also Archana Puran Singh. For those who didn't, here's what Archana had to confess to the world about her marriage with actor-filmmaker Parmeet Sethi.

Singh stated that Sethi wanted to marry her despite his parents' refusal. They consulted a priest who asked the actress if she was a 'Balig' (Adult), to which Sethi quipped she was more 'Balig' than him. Singh went on to reveal that this was the time when she was shooting for Saif Ali Khan's debut film, Aashiq Awara in 1992 and was able to successfully hide her marriage for four years.

Archana Puran Singh has acted in films like Agneepath, Raja Hindustani, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Masti, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Mere Baap Pehle Aap, Jhankaar Beats, and Bade Dilwala. Parmeet Sethi made his Bollywood debut with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and also acted in films like Diljale, Om Jai Jagdish, Babul, and Dil Dhadakne Do. He also directed Shahid Kapoor and Anushka Sharma's Badmaash Company in 2010.

We all got to see Singh capturing Sethi and her mother and Sethi earlier this year in a video, who seemed to be in a jovial mood, and began taking a dig at her and their 30-year old marriage. He called her a 'defective maal' and also added 'Iska koi refund nahin hai.' To make matters worse for her and funnier for us, her mother too joined Sethi to pull her leg.

