When Shah Rukh Khan came to know about Johny Lever's father's operation

They say that comedy is a serious business. And Johny Lever proves that. Actors often keep their personal issues and problems aside to entertain their fans through the medium of films. And Lever is no exception. In an interview recently, he revealed how he had to perform a comedic scene while his father was in the hospital.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he stated, "There were times when I was going through some personal issues and had to film a comedy scene. One such time was when my father had to be operated on, I was a bit preoccupied with it, but I still had to shoot a comic sequence."

He added, "Now I don't let my personal issues interfere with work, so at that time I had not told anyone about this issue. I don't know how, but Shah Rukh Khan came into the room I was in and said he heard about my father and was inquiring about him. Here I was getting ready for a comedy scene, so I tried underplaying the issue. But he continued saying that if I needed anything I could tell him. This was during the film Baadshah."

Khan and Lever's association goes a long back. They worked together for the first time in Baazigar in 1993 and went on to be seen in films like Karan Arjun, Koyla, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Chalte Chalte, Asoka, Baadshah, and Yes Boss.

Johny Lever has been acting in films for more than three decades now. Apart from the aforementioned films, he's also known for comedies like Dulhe Raja, Deewana Mastana, Judaai, Awara Pagal Deewana, Deewane Hue Pagal, Housefull 2, 36 China Town, Housefull 4, Golmaal 3, All The Best, and Golmaal Returns.

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, he's gearing up for Yash Raj Films' Pathan. Speaking of the film, Deepika Padukone has reunited with Khan for the film in what is their fourth collaboration. "The team is filming at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri, where a huge set has been erected," revealed a source to mid-day.

The source added, "Deepika has joined Shah Rukh for a 20-day schedule, post which she will turn her attention to the Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday starrer. She hopes to wrap it up by December-end." Pathan also features John Abraham, albeit this time as an antagonist.

