Why has Rajesh Kumar disguised himself as a woman?

Rajesh Kumar is all set to surprise his fans once again with his latest look in Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli's TV show Excuse Me Madaam. The actor plays the role of Sanam Harjaayi in the show. For one of the sequences in the show, he dresses up as a woman, and we are in awe!

Talking about the same, Rajesh says, "This is a sophisticated, subtle portrayal. Whenever men dress up as women, there is a tendency to go over the top. But that is not the case here. All her reactions, mannerisms, everything is very subtle."

This is not the first time that Rajesh has donned the avatar of a woman. "It took me 1.5 hours to get into this get-up. This is the fourth time that I have dressed up as a woman in my career. I have done it once for Comedy Circus, once for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and once for Baa Bahu and Baby once," he says.

