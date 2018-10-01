Wife's constant chide over Whatsapp chat led husband, friend to commit suicide

crime

Chatting on WhatsApp claimed the lives of a married man and his girlfriend during the last two days here, police said on Sunday

Representational Picture

In a shocking incident, chatting on WhatsApp claimed the lives of a married man and his girlfriend in Hyderabad. The incident took place during the last two days over here, the police said on Sunday.

Shiva Kumar (27) committed suicide on Saturday after his wife scolded him for continuously chatting with his friend Venella on WhatsApp. His wife went on to the extent of even threatening him that she would complain about the same to the family elders. Unable to bear the trauma of Shiva Kumar's death, Venella (19) too consumed acid on Saturday and ended her life. She succumbed at the government-run Gandhi Hospital on Sunday, the police said.

The Saturday incident took place in Maredpally in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad. According to an official at Maredpally police station, Shiva Kumar ended his life by hanging himself when he was alone at home. He took this bold step after his wife constantly rebuked him for chatting with his friend, Venella, who is a resident of the same neighbourhood.

Shiv Kumar and his wife, Lahari had married last month but Shiva Kumar who is an electrician by profession remained in touch with his childhood friend over the phone. Lahari had repeatedly asked her husband to stop chatting with Venella.

After learning about Shiva Kumar's suicide, his friend Venella slipped into depression. With locals blaming her for his death, she consumed acid and succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates