Will gate pumps stop Mumbai from flooding?

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its budget has proposed exploring a new technology wherein gate pumps will be installed at the mouths of nullahs to minimise the tidal effect in the city during the monsoon.

These gate pumps at outfalls of stormwater drains (SWD) will not just help discharge rainwater into the sea or creeks but will also stop the tidal water from entering the city during high tide.

The idea has been proposed keeping in mind the space constraints in Mumbai and it will also nullify the need for cutting mangroves to construct a large number of pumping stations.

"The technology for providing gate pumps at outfalls is being explored to eliminate the tidal effect on the SWD network and to control water-logging in low lying areas. The gate pumps can be installed within the nullah and will not need more space," a BMC officer said.

While the BMC was to construct eight pumping stations in the city after the Chitale Committee's recommendations following the 2005 Mumbai flood, the civic body has managed to construct six. Land acquisition for the remaining two at Mogra and Mahul is likely to begin this year and a provision of R150 crore has been made in the 2020-2021 budget.

Further, the civic body has started installing back rack or wiremesh screens at Irla and Lovegrove nullahs to prevent floating garbage from entering the sea.

For the upcoming monsoon, a provision of Rs 50 crore, Rs 70 crore and Rs 18 crore has been proposed in the budget for desilting of major nullahs, minor nullahs and the Mithi River, respectively.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates