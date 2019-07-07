Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal marches on with win at Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

tennis

Spaniard says he is delighted over his dominant 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 Wimbledon win over Jo-Wilfried; Murray bows out

Rafael Nadal celebrates his third round match win over Jo-Wilfred Tsonga at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Pic /AFP

London: Two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal had a much more enjoyable experience on Saturday than his previous match as he eased into the Last-16 with a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 romp over French veteran Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Nadal, who embraced Tsonga fondly at the end in stark contrast to the chilly handshake he had with fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios in the previous round, said he was delighted with the manner of his victory describing every match as a battle.

"I was very happy," said Nadal. Jo is one of those players you don't want to face early but today was my day."



Jo Wilfried Tsonga

Murray ousted

Andy Murray's hopes of men's doubles glory ended early as he and French partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert went out in the second round.

The Scotsman, 32, who landed the Queen's doubles title a fortnight ago in his first tournament back after "life-changing" hip surgery, and his French partner were outclassed by the sixth seeded Croatian duo of Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor who won 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

Ill fan stops match

Meanwhile, A Wimbledon match was suspended on Saturday when a female spectator, 60, fell ill and needed "medical assistance," a tournament official said. The men's singles third round tie between Mikhail Kukushkin and Jan-Lennard Struff was in a fourth set on Court 12 when the drama unfolded. The players eventually left the court as did the spectators while an ambulance was summoned to the All England Club.

