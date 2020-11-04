Women's T20 Challenge: Champions Supernovas look for high Velocity start

The best of Indian women's cricket will combine with and also go up against stars from countries like England, South Africa, and the West Indies when the third edition of the Women's T20 Challenge gets underway here today.

The four-match tournament will have three teams—defending champions Supernovas, last year's runners-up Velocity and Trailblazers—competing against each other once before the summit clash on November 9. Cricketers from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and New Zealand will also participate. The Supernovas, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, have been invincible so far winning all the previous two editions. They will kickstart the tournament taking on Mithali Raj's Velocity in a repeat of last year's final eyeing a third title on the trot.

Harmanpreet was in top form in the last edition scoring two half-centuries in three matches and in the final, her blistering 37-ball 51 sealed a second win for them. There will also be Jemimah Rodrigues to watch out for. The Mumbai cricketer was the top run-getter (123 runs at an average of 61.50) in their triumphant campaign last season. She was adjudged the Player of the Series. The opposition camp features Mithali, who will be keen to lead from the front and avenge their 2019 defeat when they lost by four wickets in a last over thriller.

